HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Bernalillo County to ask legislature for affordable housing and fire station funds
- Albuquerque: Lawyer says city taking too long to hand over evidence about teen killed in SWAT standoff
- Crime: Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
- New Mexico: New Mexico GOP chair: Biden’s visit ‘political theater’
An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.