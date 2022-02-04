HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish is trying to find whoever illegally shot ducks and geese with darts in southeast New Mexico. Investigators do not know how many birds may have been hit or killed but they say the first one was found mid-December at Green Meadows Park in Hobbs.

If you know who may be responsible, contact Operation Game Thief, a program with the Department of Game and Fish.

Last April, Game and Fish received reports about a goose with a blow dart in its neck at Lake Carlsbad. No word if investigators tracked down that suspect.