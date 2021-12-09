Hobbs dedicating more resources towards fighting holiday shoplifting

close up consumer thief’s hands putting the new gadget in the pocket in the store

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs announced Thursday they will be cracking down on shoplifting during the holiday season. In a press release, officials say that personnel and resources will be dedicated in an effort to make sure shoplifting crimes are thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

“The common misconception regarding shoplifting crimes is that there is no ‘victim’ for the crime,” said City Attorney Efren Cortez in a statement. “In truth, shoplifting crimes victimize the business owners through lost profits and the consumer through increased prices.” Cortez pointed out that businesses are already experiencing problems due to supply chain issues and shoplifting compounds the problem.

Shoplifting is a misdemeanor crime with penalties up to a $500 fine and 90 days in jail per charge in Hobbs.