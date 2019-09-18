Hobbs city commissioner facing charges for two physical altercations

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs city commissioner is accused of assault, battery, and disorderly conduct for what happened outside an ice cream shop.

Hobbs City Commissioner Roy Dwayne Penick was caught on surveillance video getting in an altercation with a citizen. It happened outside the Curls and Swirls Ice Cream Parlor in March. The fight was over a handicapped parking spot.

Store owner, Truckson McKay, says the store manager was being dropped off by her husband. “[Penick] approached them at the vehicle to the driver’s window, which our manager was driving. He bent down and told them something in the window and then said ‘y’all don’t be f****** parking here anymore’,” McKay said.

Words were exchanged and then the situation escalated. Soon after, punches were thrown. “He reaches around with his left hand and sucker punches Eric in the face and breaks his tooth,” McKay said. That’s when the man’s wife tried to break things up by kicking Penick.

This isn’t the first time Penick has been accused of getting physical with a citizen, however. A police report shows in February, Penick, the landlord of the building had an altercation with McKay, after McKay’s wife ran over an old stump in the parking lot. That too turned into a physical fight.

Police were called and Penick is now facing charges for both incidents. He is still a Hobbs City Commissioner.

Penick is scheduled to be in court in one of the cases in November. KRQE News 13 has reached out to Penick to get his side of the story, as well as the mayor and fellow commissioners for comment but have not heard back.