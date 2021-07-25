Hit and run victim dies from injuries in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman died from her injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning. According to a press release, APD’s Traffic Unit responded to the crash around 1:20 a.m. in the area of 9000 Trumbull Ave. SE. The vehicle fled the scene.

Officials say witnesses told police the vehicle involved is possibly a white Chevy Impala and the vehicle was heading westbound. The victim died from her and has not been identified.

It is unknown if speed or alcohol was a factor or what led up to the incident. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.