Hit and run in Los Lunas leaves teacher with brain injury

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – What should’ve been a simple, everyday task for a special education teacher, SharonAnne Craig, turned into a life-changing event.

On Wednesday, February 5, Tina Craig was trying to stop into J&A Quick Stop on El Cerro Mission Road in Los Lunas. That’s when, according to the crash report, a red truck rear-ended Craig’s car.

“And then he put it in reverse, backed up, and left,” Tina Craig, SharonAnne’s mom, said.

Tina got a call from her daughter and said her daughter couldn’t talk coherently on the phone. SharonAnne was rushed to a hospital. “I left work right away and went to the hospital,” Tina Craig said.

SharonAnne was hospitalized for a few days and Tina said she has a stage two traumatic brain injury.

“She doesn’t remember her birthday, she doesn’t remember her daughter’s birthday,” Craig explained. “She has three brothers, she only remembers one. She doesn’t remember the other two. She doesn’t remember the accident, she thinks she got hurt at school, playing with the kids.”

The hardest part for Tina is SharonAnne not remembering that her father passed away a few years ago.

“Every morning just having to talk to her and hear ‘Where’s my dad? How come my dad’s not coming to see me?’ To me, that’s the hardest,” Craig said.

Right now, the family is unsure if SharonAnne will be able to return to work as an assistant special education teacher at Desert View Elementary School.

“She got a check on Friday and that’s, that’s it for now. So everybody’s trying to pull together, family and friends, to help her pay bills,” Craig said.

A Facebook Fundraiser has been set up to help SharonAnne pay medical bills on top of everyday expenses. Click here to go to the fundraising site.

Tina wants answers on who was behind the wheel of the red truck that hit Tina’s car. She also hopes no one else will have to go through something like this.

“If you’re going to hit somebody, don’t run. Stay. You don’t know you could’ve killed someone. They could’ve killed my daughter,” she said. “Just stop if you hit somebody, don’t run.”

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said it’s still reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and working on identifying a suspect.