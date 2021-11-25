Suspects in custody following Paseo hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two suspects are now in custody following a hit and run crash. BCSO says at least one person was hurt when one car crashed into another at Paseo del Norte and the river.

Deputies say two suspects ran away from the scene on foot but are now in custody. They say alcohol is believed to be a factor and a DWI investigation is underway.

One lane of Paseo del Norte is still closed as deputies investigate.