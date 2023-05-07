CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a vehicle chase coming from Texas ended with a man dead Thursday morning. They say 33-year-old Manuel Delgado was headed westbound into Clovis from Texas traveling about 80 miles per hour while fleeing from Texas law enforcement.
Delgado failed to take a curve correctly on 1st Street and crossed a median, the eastbound lanes of traffic, and hit a tree before coming to a stop in a lot nearby. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.