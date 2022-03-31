ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Almost five years after leading Albuquerque police on a chase in a stolen RV that left another driver dead, David Barber pleaded guilty to a murder charge. It started at an RV park near Edith and Osuna on June 20, 2017.

Police had been after David Barber, a suspected thief with warrants, for about a month. Last time, he got away and when officers surrounded him, he tried again.

He led officers to Uptown where surveillance shows the RV smash into the entrance of the Target parking lot. It was too tight of a squeeze, so the RV backs up, nearly hitting a police officer.

That’s when APD deemed Barber a danger, officially authorizing a chase. Officers followed close behind as the RV almost hit a motorcyclist. The chase went all over Albuquerque, through Old Town to the fairgrounds.

Finally, in an attempt to stop the RV near Coors and Irving, police clipped the back of it. The RV veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car. The driver, Tito Pacheco, died.

Barber tried to run but police surrounded him after he hopped into a jeep. Thursday, David Barber was in court before Judge Brett Loveless to change his plea in the case.

Judge Loveless: “So Mr. Barber, is that your understanding of the agreement?”

Barber: “Yes, it sure is.”

The reason this case took almost five years was a fight over whether he could be charged with first-degree murder – a tough charge to prove – instead of vehicular homicide by reckless driving, which only carries a six-year max.

The Supreme Court did rule drivers that cause deadly crashes while fleeing from police could be charged with murder. Thursday, he pled down to a lesser charge.

Judge Loveless: “As to the lesser included offense of count 1, second-degree murder, how do you plead?“

Barber: “Guilty.”

Barber was also sentenced Thursday. He’ll serve 20 years for the deadly chase.

Tito Pacheco’s family did sue Albuquerque police for their part in causing the fatal crash. Online court records show the city settled the case for a half-million dollars.