ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two high-profile murders is in trouble again. This time, Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing another inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center allegedly out of revenge for the death of his half-brother.

Izaiah Garcia, 21, is currently awaiting sentencing for shooting and killing 17-year-old Sean Markey at a homecoming after-party in 2019. Garcia is also accused of killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos a few weeks after Markey was killed.

Campos was playing Pokemon Go with her boyfriend at Bianchetti Park when they saw Garcia robbing a teenager at gunpoint. Police say when she tried to leave, Garcia shot a round into her car killing her.

While waiting for his trial in the Campos murder case in June, Garcia has found himself in more trouble. He is accused of stabbing an inmate at MDC.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, Christopher Byers, was talking to another inmate last week when Garcia walked toward him with his hand tucked into his jail uniform and suddenly pulled out a six to eight-inch shank and started stabbing Byers.

Garcia allegedly then said, “this is for my brother.” Byers is charged with murdering Garcia’s 16-year-old half-brother earlier this year. Thomas Nunn’s body was found in an open field in the South Valley on Jan. 23, 2022. Police say it started as a robbery.

Byers was treated for his injuries from the stabbing and is back at MDC. Court records show he was transferred to the same pod as Garcia the day before the attack.

Garcia was the bay orderly for the pod which meant he could leave his cell and speak with other inmates as he pleased. He also had access to cleaning supplies. Police say the shank Garcia had was from a broken mop or broom handle.