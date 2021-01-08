High court overturns convictions in fatal Albuquerque child abuse case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man sentenced to life in the death of a 14-month-old will soon be a free man. Christopher Garcia and his wife were caring for the child in 2015 when he was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed and bruises on his neck and face. Friday, the Supreme Court agreed, overturning the convictions.

According to a news release, Garcia and his wife, Lizy Portillo, were babysitting Isaac Arevalos when the boy suffered injuries that caused multiple bruises to his head and body. The news release states that the toddler lost consciousness and Garcia did not call 911 for help. Instead, he called the child’s mother and told her the boy fell from a bed and struck his head on a nightstand.

The news release also states, after Garcia returned the child to the mother, he urged her not to tell police that the child had been with him and his wife. The child’s mother called paramedics, but the boy died two days later of brain injuries related to oxygen deprivation.

A jury found him not guilty of inflicting the injuries but did find he neglected to get medical care for the child quickly enough. Garcia’s attorney’s appealed saying there was not sufficient evidence that the delay in care resulted in the boy’s death.

“Isaac’s death was undeniably tragic,” the Court’s majority wrote in an opinion by Justice Barbara J. Vigil obtained in a news release. “There is no question that Isaac’s injuries were severe and resulted in his death. Yet, the jury acquitted Defendant of inflicting those injuries or permitting another to inflict those injuries on Isaac. And despite the severity of Isaac’s injuries, we hold the State failed to present sufficient evidence to prove that Defendant caused Isaac’s death by medical neglect or that Defendant and his wife, agreed to abuse Isaac. We are reminded in this case of our responsibility to ensure that convictions are supported by the evidence and not merely by speculation or conjecture.”

The Court’s majority wrote, that prosecutors needed to prove that Garcia was a “factual, but-for cause of the child’s death, or in other words, that the child would not have died when and how the child died absent the defendant’s failure to obtain necessary medical care.”

The New Mexico Supreme Court overturned the convictions.

Read Next: