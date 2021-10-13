High court orders murder suspect back into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has ordered a man accused of beating his wife to death to be locked up again, at least for now. A missed deadline for a detention hearing allowed 54-year-old Jerome Gutierrez to be released from custody on the grounds his rights to a speedy hearing had been violated.

The district attorney’s office sought an emergency petition from the state Supreme Court to get him back behind bars pending a formal detention hearing. The high court granted the petition on Wednesday. Gutirrez had until 3 p.m. on Wednesday to turn himself in. The detention hearing has been scheduled for Thursday. The state argues Gutierrez remains a danger to the public if not locked up.