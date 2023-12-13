ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been charged in federal court on seven counts including firearms trafficking, straw purchasing firearms, possession of a firearm not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, unlawful possession and transfer of a machine gun, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The suspect, Isaiah Rojas, 27, of Hernandez will remain on conditions of release until his trial which has not been scheduled.

The indictment states that on May 16, 2023, Rojas bought firearms and gave them to another person, believing that that person would be used in a felony or drug trafficking crime. On June 3, Rojas provided unregistered rifles to another person. Then on September 6, Rojas gave machineguns with their serial numbers destroyed to a third person.

If convicted, Rojas faces up to 25 years in prison.