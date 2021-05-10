Hearings to decide what will, won’t be allowed during trial of Fabian Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What will and won’t be allowed in the trial of Fabian Gonzales, accused in the death of Victoria Martens, is the focus of a three-day court hearing. Gonzales is accused of child abuse resulting in death for allegedly failing to protect Victoria the night of her murder.

Gonzales’s cousin Jessica Kelley and Victoria’s mother Michelle are both required to testify against him as part of their deal. His attorney has electronically filed number of motions including that Kelley’s mental health records be included, to have confidential informants to be disclosed, and to allow a handwritten greeting card from Victoria to Gonzales be admitted as evidence.

They’re also challenging the prosecutions intention to show graphic photos of the crime scene and Victoria’s body. The hearing is scheduled to last three days.

His trial has been delayed a number of times due to COVID-19 and other issues. No trial date has been set.