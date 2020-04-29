Hearing set for airman charged in death of Sasha Krause

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The airman accused of murdering a New Mexico Sunday school teacher will find out whether he’s eligible for bond this week.

Mark Gooch has a hearing scheduled for Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona. He’s charged with kidnapping and murdering Sasha Krause.

Krause was living in a Mennonite community in Farmington when she disappeared in January. Her body was later found in Arizona.

Gooch’s attorney asked for bail, saying the 21-year-old does not have a criminal history.

