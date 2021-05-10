Hearing for teen accused of killing man while wearing ankle monitor delayed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The detention hearing for a teen charged with murder while wearing an ankle monitor has been postponed. Devin Munford has been released from custody as he awaited trial on charges that he shot a gun from a vehicle last December.

Police say on April 23, Munford shot 22-year-old Devon Heyborne over a drug dispute. Munford is also accused of pointing a shotgun at a 7-11 clerk two days later. However, a detention hearing set for Monday was delayed pending the results of a mental health evaluation. In the meantime, Munford will be held without bond.