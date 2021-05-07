Hearing delayed for mother accused of DWI crash that killed 2 children

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother accused of drunk driving and killing two children pleaded not guilty on Friday but prosecutors will have to wait to see if their request to keep her behind bars until the trial is granted. Police say Alexis Martinez was speeding and driving drunk when she lost control on the I-25 ramp, slamming into the concrete barrier.

Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and her passenger’s two-month-old child were killed in the crash. Two other children were injured.

The state argues she remains a danger if she is not locked up until trial. The judge delayed the hearing until next week because Martinez’s attorney says they were lacking some necessary information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES