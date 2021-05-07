Hearing delayed for mother accused of DWI crash that killed 2 children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother accused of drunk driving and killing two children pleaded not guilty on Friday but prosecutors will have to wait to see if their request to keep her behind bars until the trial is granted. Police say Alexis Martinez was speeding and driving drunk when she lost control on the I-25 ramp, slamming into the concrete barrier.

Martinez’s seven-year-old daughter and her passenger’s two-month-old child were killed in the crash. Two other children were injured.

The state argues she remains a danger if she is not locked up until trial. The judge delayed the hearing until next week because Martinez’s attorney says they were lacking some necessary information.