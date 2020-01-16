Hearing continued for dentist indicted on insurance fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque dentist charged with insurance fraud was in court on Thursday trying to get his charges dropped.

Back in September, the Office of the Superintendent charged Dr. William Gardner for practicing without a license. His attorneys are blaming Delta Dental, claiming Gardner didn’t receive proper notice of any investigation.

Thursday, Judge Cindy Leos continued the hearing until February 12 after sho got word that the state intends to file two new charges. It is unclear at this time what those charges are.