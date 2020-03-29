Health care professional’s car window gets smashed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman says someone smashed her car window with a brick. She believes she was targeted for being a health care professional.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says it happened Sunday, March 22 at her home near Lomas and San Mateo. She noticed her car window was shattered and she found a brick nearby with a photo of a clown wearing a white coat with a stethoscope.

The woman says by looking at her car, you can easily identify that she is a medical professional. She has made a report with Albuquerque police and hopes no other health care professional has been targeted as well.

