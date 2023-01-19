ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case.
BCSO says the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. It happened at the Domino’s at 4520 Coors Boulevard, just south of Coors’ intersection with Western Trail Boulevard.
The robber was captured on surveillance camera dressed in all black and wearing a face covering. Detectives say the suspect drove off from the scene in a grey or silver Chrysler Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Detective Laura Dailey at 505-975-9605 or via email at violentcrimes@bernco.gov.