BCSO is seeking more information on this grey sedan which fled the scene of a robbery on Jan. 7, 2023 | Image Courtesy: BCSO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case.

BCSO says the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday. It happened at the Domino’s at 4520 Coors Boulevard, just south of Coors’ intersection with Western Trail Boulevard.

The robber was captured on surveillance camera dressed in all black and wearing a face covering. Detectives say the suspect drove off from the scene in a grey or silver Chrysler Sedan.

BCSO is seeking more info on this grey Chrysler sedan which left the seen of a robbery in Albuquerque in January 2023. | Image: BCSO

BCSO says this suspect robbed a Domino’s on Coors Blvd. on January 7, 2023. | Image Courtesy: BCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Detective Laura Dailey at 505-975-9605 or via email at violentcrimes@bernco.gov.