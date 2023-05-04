ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released several photos of a sedan thought to be linked to a fatal shooting at a South Valley bar in April. Now they’re asking for helping identifying the car and people who may have been in it last month around the time of the homicide.

The shooting happened at Mike’s Place Bar, resulting in the death of 26-year-old Vicente Guerra. Guerra was shot to death at the bar in the 2200 block of Isleta Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. on April 23.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says several photos of a sedan were captured on the businesses’ surveillance camera and thought to show the shooter’s vehicle. It’s unclear what the make, model or color of the vehicle is.

BCSO says homicide detectives are also looking for a man and a woman in connection with the vehicle. The man is described as African American with “spikey and messy hair.” The woman is described as Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic, around 18-years-old with blonde or brown hair and red lipstick.

BCSO is looking for this vehicle in connection to an April 23, 2023 homicide | Image Courtesy: BCSO

BCSO provided what appear to be four colorless photos of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call BCSO Detective Carroll at 505-263-5617.