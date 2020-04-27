New Mexico man arrested on murder charges in Hatch

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been arrested for murder and tampering with evidence.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to an address off of Canal Road in Hatch on Saturday, April 25. Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old Hispanic male with stab wounds in his abdomen.

According to authorities, the victim later died from his injuries. Salvador Gonzales, 35, was detained at the scene and Dona Ana County Sheriff detectives charged him with murder and tampering with evidence.

Deputies report the incident was domestic-related. Gonzales is currently being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

