ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stolen Harley in Albuquerque that meant a whole lot to a father and son has been found. As News 13 reported Thursday, someone stole the Harley from Holy Family Church in southwest Albuquerque during a funeral.

It was a custom Harley built by Raul Perez and his 15-year-old son over several years. Perez was offering a $5,000 for its return. His family says Thursday night, a tip came in and they recovered the bike. It is still unknown where it was found and if anyone will face charges.