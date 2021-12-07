Halfway house resident charged with stabbing roommate

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a halfway house resident stabbed his roommate because he snored. Joseph Padilla was arrested on Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge.

Story continues below

A criminal complaint states he stabbed the man several times in the back while he was in the shower. The victim told police he and Padilla argued over chores, and Padilla got upset because the victim snored at night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES