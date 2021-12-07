Halfway house resident charged with stabbing roommate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a halfway house resident stabbed his roommate because he snored. Joseph Padilla was arrested on Tuesday on an aggravated battery charge.
A criminal complaint states he stabbed the man several times in the back while he was in the shower. The victim told police he and Padilla argued over chores, and Padilla got upset because the victim snored at night.