Hagerman police advising residents to stay vigilant after good deed goes wrong

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southeastern New Mexico man doing the right thing almost became a victim. Authorities now have a warning for good Samaritans. On Thursday morning, a woman was in distress and one man thought he would help.

“Yesterday at approximately 2:12 a.m. we received a report that a male subject was driving along State Road 2, south of Lake Arthur near Jackson Road when came across what he believed to be a grey or silver in color Nissan Altima,” said Hagerman Police Chief Rachelle Bateman.

The man saw a woman who was lying on the ground and was going to see if she was okay but then noticed that they were not alone.

“She began waving her arms in the air like she needed assistance, so the subject stopped tried to help her. At the point when he exited the vehicle, a male and female subject exited that vehicle with a gun,” Bateman said.

The man was afraid it was a setup, so he jumped back into his vehicle and left the area and called police.

“He said that she very clearly was setting him up because the car lights were turned off, they were pulled over on the side of the road,” says Bateman.

When police arrived on the scene, they were not able to find the car or the people who were attempting to rob the man. Now, authorities have a warning for people in the community.

“Most of us down there in that area are always willing to stop and help people out but I just am advising people to use caution because if this the type of thing that these people are going to start using to try to rob people, we just advise people to use caution,” Bateman said.

Police say the vehicle to watch out for is a gray or silver Nissan Altima. He did not get a good look at the man, but the female was a Hispanic woman with black hair and had multiple tattoos.