BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Three people were arrested following a shooting investigation in Bernalillo County.

Deputies were called to the area of Forest Road 333 and Tierra Monte after reports of gunshots.

With help from APD’s Air 2 Helicopter, they located three people who were shooting. They were identified as 22-year-old Marlon Cook, Keona Manuelito, and 21-year-old Tyarra Commack.

Deputies found an AR-15, handgun chassis, ammo, and two large knives.

All three were charged with negligent use of a firearm.