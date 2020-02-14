Guns, ammo found in teen’s car at Atrisco Heritage Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old is facing charges after deputies found guns and ammunition inside his vehicle at his high school.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Daniel Acuna, a sophomore at Atrisco Heritage Academy, had been shooting a gun inside his car on campus Tuesday.

Deputies say they did locate multiple social media videos of him firing the guns.

Acuna has been charged with possession of a gun on school grounds. Now, the District Attorney’s office is stepping in and hoping to assist BCSO in the investigation. “We’re helping supplement that arrest and looking for the other things that he might have been in possession of that led up to this incident right here,” said Kyle Hartsock, lead investigator.

According to court documents, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Officers found a loaded Glock 30 and Glock 35 in Acuna’s vehicle.

Ted Martinez, a court officer ordered Acuna to be released on pretrial services with a 6 p.m. curfew and random drug testing, among other conditions. The District Attorney’s office is in the process of appealing that decision.