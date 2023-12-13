ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools said a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Cibola High School on Wednesday. In a letter to the community, Principal Kimberly Finke said the student did not make any direct threats and is facing criminal charges. The name and identity were not released.

This letter was sent to parents:

Dear Cibola High School Community,

Today, we confiscated a handgun from a student’s backpack. To our knowledge, no direct threats were made to anyone by the student arrested. That student now faces criminal charges and appropriate discipline, including suspension or expulsion. APS Police are handling the investigation. We want to thank those who came forward to inform us about this situation to keep our campus safe.

Today’s discovery of a weapon on campus comes in the aftermath of a tragedy over the weekend where an Atrisco Heritage Academy student was fatally injured after playing with guns inside a vehicle with friends.

The investigation into the gun seizure at Cibola High School is ongoing to determine where it came from and why the student brought it to school. We want to remind you to please talk with your student about the severe consequences of carrying a weapon onto a school campus and the grave dangers associated with mishandling weapons. The state Department of Health has joined forces with the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and has launched a website outlining steps gun owners should take to secure their firearms and information on how to get a free gunlock. Please visit this website if this resource is helpful to you and your family.

Bringing a firearm to school is unacceptable, and anyone caught with a weapon on campus will be prosecuted.

We must all remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We are grateful to the APS School Police who quickly removed the threat from our school and community.

Kimberly Finke, Principal