NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Russell Wheeler, 51, will spend a little more than nine years in prison for a shooting in Albuquerque in 2021. According to investigators, Wheeler shot a man in the head following an argument on May 22, 2021. The victim survived the shooting and identified Wheeler as the shooter.

The FBI said during a search warrant on Wheeler’s home, they found a 12-gauge shotgun, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammo along with an active meth lab in the bathroom. The FBI said Wheeler admitted to cooking meth before the search and flushed what he had made down the toilet.

Wheeler had been convicted of felonies in 2005 and 2007 and was not allowed to possess guns. He pled guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of attempt to manufacture methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 110 months in prison along with 3 years of supervised release.