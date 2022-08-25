EUNICE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gun was found in a New Mexico school. Eunice Police Department (ENP) said a student possibly carrying a gun was reported around 10:08 a.m. Thursday.

According to a release from ENP, Eunice High School at 1720 Avenue K was placed on lockdown, as well as the rest of the district. Officials searched for a suspect, and once located, they said they found a pistol in this person’s possession. The police detained the gun and took the suspect to the police department to be interviewed.

Eunice Public School District was taken off of lockdown status after no other threats were reported. The police said they want to thank the school district’s parents, students, and teachers for keeping their children safe and following protocols.