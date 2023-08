NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Zekiel Ibarra, accused of stabbing and killing a man in 2022, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday. Under the plea deal, Ibarra faces a maximum of six years in prison.

Ibarra claimed he came across a man riding a bike that had been stolen from him. He stabbed the man, killing him. Ibarra turned himself in to an officer at the scene. Ibarra is scheduled to be sentenced in October.