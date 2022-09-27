ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aaron Maestas, a state employee arrested as part of an underage prostitution sting, took a plea deal Tuesday. Maestas pleaded guilty to one count of child solicitation by electronic communication device.

Maestas was one of five people arrested during the sting operation in 2021. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Homeland Security on the operation. The operation involved posting a bait profile for a 15-year-old girl on the escort website. BCSO says five men showed up as arranged at a local hotel, cash in hand only to find the supposed teen was actually an undercover detective.

Under the plea deal, Maestas could face up to 18 months in prison. He is set to be sentenced on November 3.