Man charged in Greyhound bus crash that left several passengers injured

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Washington man is facing charges for a Greyhound bus crash that left the driver and five passengers injured. The driver was exiting I-40 at 12th Street late Sunday night when police say 52-year-old Leroy Maass grabbed the steering wheel. The bus then crashed into a cement barrier.

The driver was badly injured and five passengers were hospitalized. Police say 25 people were on board the bus at the time of the crash. According to a criminal complaint, the incident began when Maass got into an altercation with another passenger. He reportedly said someone on the bus was following him and wanted to hurt him.

The complaint states Maass then threw an object at a passenger before jumping over a plexiglass barrier and pulling the wheel. Maass is charged with aggravated battery. KRQE News 13 reached out to Greyhound for more information about the crash like where the bus was coming from and where it was headed. However, they referred us to law enforcement.