GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Probation Office wants a Grants man who was on probation locked up after he was caught on a child pornography website. Richard Dates was arrested in 2012 and pled guilty to distributing child pornography.

Authorities connected him to a worldwide child pornography group where men shared sexual content involving children including brutal fantasies. Dates was sentenced to ten years and released on probation in 2021. The U.S. Probation Office says software on his cellphone shows he visited a child pornography website on January 5 violating his probation. If Dates has his probation revoked, he could be locked up for nine months.