GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants man is charged with throwing a tennis ball filled with drugs over the fence of a Cibola County correctional center. Investigators say Marvin Padilla approached a guard and asked him to retrieve a ball that claimed he accidentally threw into the prison.

Court records state Padilla even tried to bribe a staff member to get it back. When officers found the ball and cut it open, they found meth, drug paraphernalia and a wristwatch inside. Padilla is now charged with bringing contraband into jail.