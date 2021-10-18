Grant County Sheriff’s Office searches for rape suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a manhunt underway for an accused child predator who cut off his ankle monitor and skipped out on house arrest. Grant County deputies are looking for 64-year-old Ruben Chavarria.

Story continues below

Chavarria is facing eight counts of rape of a minor. Back in March, Chavarria was ordered released on GPS monitoring while awaiting trial.

The sheriff’s office says he removed his ankle monitoring June and fled. They say it wasn’t until two and a half months later that they were notified.

Chavarria remains at large so authorities are now asking the public for help locating him. Investigators say he is known to drive a grey or black Dodge Ram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES