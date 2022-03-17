SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing murder charges after a fight turned into a shooting in Grant County. Silver City police say Joseph Trujillo was driving down a residential street in Bayard when he flipped off another driver – Jerimiah Mohr.

Police say both pulled over to fight. Then Trujillo and a passenger in the other car began shooting at each other. Mohr was shot in the crossfire and killed.

Trujillo is now facing charges. No word on whether the other man will.