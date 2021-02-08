Grant County deputies use shoe tracks to find suspected thief

Castaneda, Christian. Image courtesy of Grant County Detention Center

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grant County Sheriff’s Deputies used shoe prints to find a suspected thief. Deputies were called to a home in Bayard, New Mexico on Saturday, February 6 at approximately 8: 25 a.m. to a reported burglary. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, upon serving a search warrant, deputies located Christian Castaneda hiding within and attempting to flee a home about half a mile away. They say Castaneda had multiple arrest warrants including an Adult Probation (Violation) Hold and has been a fugitive for approximately three weeks and is also a suspect in other burglaries in the area.

The Sheriff’s Department says Castaneda was taken into custody and booked into the Grant County Detention Center without incident. Several stolen items were also recovered. The Sheriff’s Department also says they hope Castaneda will remain in-custody pending prosecution and adjudication as he presents a danger to the communities and citizens of Grant County. No other information was provided.