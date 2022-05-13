CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad grandmother charged in her 12-year-old grandson’s deadly overdose is out of jail for now. Kellie Smith and her daughter Alexis are both facing charges after Alexis’s son Brent Sullivan died in September from a fentanyl overdose. According to court documents, Kellie Smith was released from jail pending trial after posting bond.

Investigators say the two women were selling fentanyl and knew the boy was stealing from their stash. They also say he had overdosed at least three times. Kellie Smith was charged in 2020 for allowing her other grandchildren access to drugs. Her daughter Alexis was ordered to stay locked up until trial.