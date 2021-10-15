Grandmother arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque grandmother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old granddaughter two weeks ago. The girl’s father, Michael Garcia, was arrested shortly after the toddler’s death on Oct. 1.

Albuquerque police said Friday that after investigating further detectives sought an arrest warrant for Diana Garcia, who faces charges of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm or death.

The victim and her three older siblings lived with her father and grandmother.

Police say 2-year-old Diana McGrory had bruises over much of her body, two burns and appeared malnourished when she died. They say her 5-year-old brother told investigators that his grandma gets mad when his siblings don’t listen.

Doctors told police that two of the girl’s siblings had broken bones and one had bruising consistent with abuse.

It was not clear if Diana Garcia had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.