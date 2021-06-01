Grand jury indicts New Mexico man in death of five-month-old

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office reports that a Doña Ana County Grand Jury has issued an indictment against a New Mexico man accused of child abuse over the death of a five-month-old baby. Israel Ramirez has been charged with child abuse resulting in death and intentional child abuse, both charges are first-degree felonies.

Ramirez was released on a $25,000 secured bond on May 7 that included conditions of release. The District Attorney’s Office states that a grand jury indictment is the formal accusation of felony offenses based on finding probable cause.

However, an individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless proven guilty at trial. Ramirez’s trial has yet to be determined.