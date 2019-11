ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A grand has jury formally indicted Izaiah Garzia was formally indicted for the September murder of Sandia High student Sean Markey.

Garcia, 19, is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Sean Markey at a high school party in the northeast heights on September 28. Court documents reveal that Markey was not the intended target.

On Thursday, Garcia was indicted on the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence.