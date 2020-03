SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Nice Try” was the message from an apparent serial vandal to Santa Fe’s graffiti clean-up crew.

The crew covered up a vulgar image along a stretch of the Arroyo Chamiso Trail near Santa Fe High School. The City of Santa Fe says the area has been hit half a dozen times in the past few weeks.

Recenty, the spray-painter left the words “Nice Try” for crews. If you know anything about the crimes, call Santa Fe Police at (505) 428-3710.