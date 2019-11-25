Good Samaritan aids in capture of felon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies arrested a felon on the run, but not without help from a good Samaritan.

According to a criminal complaint, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw 30-year-old Joshua Valles riding a bike without lights Saturday night near Central and Atrisco. The deputy tried to pull over Valles, but he kept pedaling away, eventually running on foot into a front yard.

That’s when one of the homeowners came out and tackled Valles to the ground. Deputies arrested Valles who had a warrant out for his arrest.

BCSO says it’s thankful for the homeowner’s support, but warns that people shouldn’t put themselves in harm’s way.

