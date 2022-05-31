ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man found shot in the face inside a crashed pickup truck near 12th and Montaño was allegedly shot by a gas station clerk, according to Albuquerque Police. That clerk is now facing criminal charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, a clerk at the Speedway gas station at Coors and Montaño, Andres Orona, 27, is accused of shooting a man after an alleged shoplifting incident earlier this month. According to the complaint, there were no calls to police about the shooting on May 10, or the shoplifting alleged to have taken place shortly before it.

Police found the male shooting victim around 5:20 a.m. on May 10, 2022, inside of his crashed blue pickup truck on eastbound Montaño, near the intersection with 12th Street. That day, APD said the victim was in critical condition. According to a criminal complaint, the victim was shot in the face and initially had a “low probability of surviving his injuries.”

According to the complaint against Orona, police spent the next two weeks trying to figure out how and why the victim was shot. Detectives searched for surveillance video from nearby homes, businesses, a school and a church along Montaño before eventually hearing more detail from the victim’s relative about what allegedly happened. The victim has also since had a stroke, but is still alive.

Last Thursday, May 26, a relative told police that through writing and nodding, the victim was recently able to communicate his story about what allegedly happened. Police were told the victim got in a verbal fight with an employee at the Coors and Montaño Speedway. As the victim left, police were told he was shot.

Andres Orona, 27, is charged in a May 10, 2022 Albuquerque shooting that happened in the parking lot of a westside gas station.

On Friday, May 27, detectives spoke to employees at the gas station and reviewed surveillance video from around 5 a.m on May 10. According to the complaint, before the shooting, the victim can be seen on video walking into the business, toward the aisles, then toward the register with items in his hands. Police say surveillance video shows the victim then walked toward the entrance of the business and “does not appear to pay for the merchandise in his hands.”

Detectives say the surveillance video then shows Orona confronting the man who would be shot, as the man was walked toward a blue truck. According to detectives, the video shows Orona raising a “black object” in his hands and his “arm jerks slightly.” Detectives say they believe it appears Orona is “shooting a firearm.”

Police put out a warrant for Orona’s arrest on Friday, the same day they obtained the surveillance video. According to records from the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, Orona was arrested the same day. He is facing charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle with great bodily harm and tampering with evidence.

Court records show prosecutors with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office are seeking to keep Orona in jail while his case plays out in court. Orona is slated to have a pre-trial detention hearing on June 3.