ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools tweeted Thursday morning that Garfield Middle School is currently in a shelter in place due to police activity in the area. Police say officers followed a stolen vehicle to the area of 7th and Fitzgerald where the subject barricaded themselves in the vehicle.

Officials say the subject claimed to have a bomb. This story is ongoing and will be updated with any new information.