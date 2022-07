NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is asking the public for help searching for those responsible for an antelope poaching case. Officials say that incident happened sometime last week in Eddy County, between Empire Road and Hilltop Road, just south of Highway 82.

They say the antelope was shot and left to rot. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 1-800-432-4263 or leave a tip online.