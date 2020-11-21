Gallup woman to serve over two years for burglary in Indian Country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Gallup woman, and member of the Navajo Nation, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for residential burglary.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice-New Mexico District, Kari Johnson, 33, was sentenced on Nov. 2 in Albuquerque. Johnson pleaded guilty to the offense on Sept. 11, 2019. Court documents say, on Feb. 19, 2016, Johnson and her co-defendant, Eric Martinez, forcibly broke into the home of the victims and stole personal items worth more than $60,000.

According to the same news release, Martinez, 33, of Mentmore, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to an indictment on Nov. 13, 2019, and was also sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison followed by one year of supervised release.

Local Crime News