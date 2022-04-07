GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say Neil Yazzie was seen riding a motorcycle and swerving all over the road after the he left The 49er Lounge on Sunday. They say he felt off the motorcycle at a stoplight and smelled of alcohol. The officers who responded recognized him as an officer since Yazzie is their superior.

They called in New Mexico State Police to complete the stop and arrest. Yazzie refused field sobriety tests. He’s been charged with aggravated DWI. KRQE News 13 reached out to see if Yazzie was placed on leave but did not heard back.