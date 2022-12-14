GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police are searching for a suspect they think was involved in a fatal shooting last week. One person has already been arrested in the case, but they’re looking for another man now.

Brandon Lee, 37, was shot and killed on December 6 at the Pep Boys on Highway 491. Police were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. that day.

Quinton White, 25, has already been arrested for his role in the shooting. Police are now searching for Tyson Long, 26.

If you know where Tyson is, you’re asked to call Gallup police at 505-722-2002. McKinley County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.